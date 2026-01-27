Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after buying an additional 1,469,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,934,000 after acquiring an additional 619,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DHI opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

