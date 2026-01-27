Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:APD opened at $262.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.