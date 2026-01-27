Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,165 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 649,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,208,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Redburn Partners set a $271.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.86.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $318.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

