Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Glencore stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Glencore has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

