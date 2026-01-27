Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 204.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.18.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $222.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

