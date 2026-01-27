Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $105.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -116.60%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

