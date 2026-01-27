Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.58%.The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 1.5%

CHMG opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMG

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 2,184 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,393.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,133.92. This represents a 7.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.