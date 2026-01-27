Maytree Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,200 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Tesla comprises about 4.9% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 704,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $313,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.5% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Germany’s revived EV subsidies could lift demand in Europe and help vehicle volume and pricing dynamics for automakers including Tesla. Germany Revives EV Subsidies: Industry Impact & Key Beneficiaries
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say an FSD Gen?3 reveal (rumored in February) would be a major upside catalyst by linking Tesla’s valuation to a large robotaxi market opportunity. Will Elon Musk Reveal FSD Gen 3 in February?
- Positive Sentiment: Binance plans new Tesla-linked products (equity perpetuals / on?chain listings), which can increase trading liquidity and retail access to TSLA exposure. Binance to launch Tesla-linked perpetual futures contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Traders expect a sizable post?earnings move in TSLA; that expected volatility can amplify intraday selling or buying around the print. Here’s How Much Traders Expect Tesla Stock to Move After Earnings This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro catalysts this week — a Fed decision and heavy “Magnificent 7” earnings schedule — increase background market volatility that can pressure high?multiple stocks like Tesla. What to Expect in Markets This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters frames Tesla’s results as hinging on self?driving progress; that keeps focus on qualitative milestones as much as on margins or deliveries. Musk’s self-driving ambitions key for Tesla results
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns of “robotaxi storm clouds” — delays, limited rollout and unmet expectations could blunt Tesla’s long?term narrative and valuation premium. Tesla: Robotaxi Storm Clouds To Rain On Parade
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights execution problems: Elon Musk’s comment that robotaxi/Optimus rollouts will be “agonizingly slow” and competitors (Waymo) grabbing operational ground. Tesla’s Robotaxi Delays: Who Benefits Most from Waymo’s Lead?
- Negative Sentiment: Operational concerns: reports that unsupervised robotaxis are hard to find and safety?monitor changes raise regulatory/PR risk. Tesla’s Unsupervised Robotaxis Are Available, but Good Luck Getting a Ride
- Negative Sentiment: Company moves (announced incremental FSD pricing) and governance/headline issues (director departures, high valuation) are prompting some investors to reduce exposure ahead of the earnings event. Tesla Stock Dips as Musk Announces ‘Incrementally’ Higher FSD Pricing
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA opened at $435.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
