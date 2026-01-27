Maytree Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,200 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Tesla comprises about 4.9% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 704,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $313,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.5% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.77.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $435.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

