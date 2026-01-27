Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 61,007 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,007 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chewy were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5,238.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.56. Chewy has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $48.62.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $1,375,812.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,030.05. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 83,985 shares of company stock worth $2,802,809 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

