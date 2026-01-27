14,738 Shares in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 194,381 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 202.3% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 155,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2%
IPKW opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.