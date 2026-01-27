Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $938,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IDMO stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

