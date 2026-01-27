Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qualys were worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,218.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.50. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $155.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,250,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,936. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $1,100,304.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,567.66. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,214 shares of company stock worth $4,880,609 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.