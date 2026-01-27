Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE FIS opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 219.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 592.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.