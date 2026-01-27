Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 2929611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

