Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ferguson worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $130,650,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ferguson by 89.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 759,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after buying an additional 358,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferguson by 693.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 259,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:FERG opened at $254.45 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $256.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.