Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.61 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.80. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

