PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 341.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 53.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 971.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCAT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2607 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

