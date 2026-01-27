Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.15 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vipshop worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 230.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 721.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.60 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

