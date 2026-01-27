PFG Investments LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

