EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $1,063.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,057.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,174.61.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

