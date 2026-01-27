Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 11,049 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after purchasing an additional 237,180 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $174.91.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Recommended Stories

