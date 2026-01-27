Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 122.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $183.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $501,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,294.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

