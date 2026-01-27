TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 2827277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

