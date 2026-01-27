Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Down 23.5% – What’s Next?

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) dropped 23.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 140,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 18,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Avidian Gold Stock Down 23.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada. It also holds 100% interests in the Labrador west iron ore project located in Labrador; and holds 100% interests in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide deposit located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.