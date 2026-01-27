Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.4883. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.4883, with a volume of 0 shares.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) is a Sweden-based renewable energy developer focused on the creation, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar power projects. The company’s integrated development model encompasses site identification, permitting, financing, construction management and long-term operations and maintenance, allowing it to deliver turnkey renewable energy solutions from project inception through to commercial operation.

Operating primarily in the Nordic region, Orrön Energy has a portfolio of wind farms and solar installations across Sweden, Finland and Norway.

