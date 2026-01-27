ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.2963.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

ON stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and forward guide — ON posted an EPS beat on its last report and set Q4 FY2025 guidance of $0.57–$0.67, giving some fundamentals support to the share price. (Company Q3/FY2025 results summarized in background provided)

Revenue weakness and high valuation — ON’s last quarter showed revenue down ~12% year?over?year despite the EPS beat; the stock trades at a high P/E (~79) versus historical norms, which can prompt profit?taking if growth expectations slip. Negative Sentiment: Price extended above moving averages with lighter volume — shares are trading above both the 50?day ($55.14) and 200?day ($52.77) averages and near the 1?year high, but today’s volume is below average (6.1M vs. ~8.9M). That setup often leads to pullbacks as traders reduce exposure.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

