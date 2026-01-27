Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $10.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.7333.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.70 target price on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Monday, December 1st.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.65. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ecopetrol by 0.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 253,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

