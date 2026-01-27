Dominion Energy FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Scotiabank

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

