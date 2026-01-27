DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

DarioHealth Stock Down 2.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.05. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 229.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

