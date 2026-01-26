NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $232.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,097 shares of company stock worth $5,003,058. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

