Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 385,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.31 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
