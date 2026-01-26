James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,386 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.70.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

