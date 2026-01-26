Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 108,871 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,871 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.79.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $4,369,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

