Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 152,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 87,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $87.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 price objective (up from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

