Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of ($35.47) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of BMRC opened at $26.42 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2,543.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4,337.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company’s core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

