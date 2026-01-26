HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, electroCore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

electroCore Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. electroCore has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. Research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

