Analysts Set Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $103.53

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $90.36 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,864.29. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.