Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $199,671.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,381.94. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,999.20. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hub Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

