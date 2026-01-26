Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $75.13

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.6452.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 91,229 shares of company stock worth $5,452,640 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

