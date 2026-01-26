Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $75.74

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.6190.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. BNP Paribas Exane raised Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Monster Beverage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $82.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,981 shares of company stock worth $20,138,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $544,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,360.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 467.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.