iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Position Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,116,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $896,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

