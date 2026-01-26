11,113 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 25.7%

VFMO stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.