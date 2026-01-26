Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September $USEP

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,589,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,516,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 167,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,644 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 9.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 72.5% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USEP opened at $39.52 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

