The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives $90.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.3077.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares in the company, valued at $19,081,000.80. The trade was a 4.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

