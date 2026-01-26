PFG Investments LLC Has $60.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,771,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,098,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $488,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.0% in the third quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $449.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.37, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, January 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.28 price target (up previously from $19.05) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.77.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

