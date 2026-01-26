Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.91 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

