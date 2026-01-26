NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NVR by 262.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,658.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,448.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,691.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $8,500.00 to $8,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,443.00.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

