Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,890 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 298.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 821,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 568.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 72,525 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,930,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $240.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $222.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $221.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $208.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.72 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 84.37%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.