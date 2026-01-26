Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $265,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $693.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $705.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 67.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

