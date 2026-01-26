Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at $124,616,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KE by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,207 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,147,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KE by 9,185.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,357,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.63. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

